Kashmir's Border Schools Set For Psychology-Based STEM Overhaul

By Syed Sammar Mehdi

Srinagar- A fresh push for science education is taking shape in Kashmir's border belt after Government College for Women MA Road Srinagar received a ₹15 lakh grant from the J&K Science, Technology & Innovation Council.

The programme plans to pair hands-on STEM training with behavioural insights to support students in Gurez, Kupwara and Baramulla.

The programme falls under the council's Sponsored Research & Extension Programme for 2025-26. It carries a title with a clear mission:“Psychology-Driven STEM Learning to Build Scientific Temper in the Border Villages of Kashmir.”

The plan positions Srinagar as the pilot centre and expands outward to districts where access to specialised training often remains limited.

The effort is led by Dr. Eshrat Ara from the Psychology Department at GCW MA Road, along with Dr. Dinesh Kumar Rajendran from Mechanical Engineering at NIT Srinagar.

Their team plans to train around 120 teachers and student mentors in hands-on modules covering drone basics, microcontrollers, low-cost sensors and 3D printing. The idea is to bring advanced tools into classrooms where many students rarely see such technology.

Dr. Ara explained that the programme focuses on shaping thought processes as much as technical skills.

Pop-up innovation camps across border-area schools are expected to directly involve nearly 600 students and influence more than 6,000 others.