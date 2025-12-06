Kashmir Sees Sharp Drop In Water Levels

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The ongoing dry spell in Kashmir has led to a sharp decline in water discharge levels from key supply sources, triggering concerns about water availability in several areas of the valley.

Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Kashmir, Er. Rakesh Kumar Gupta said that the prolonged absence of rainfall has disrupted natural water recharge systems.“The persistent dry weather has affected most natural sources feeding the supply lines. Once rainfall occurs or weather patterns change, these sources will be recharged,” he said.

He acknowledged that some localities are witnessing reduced water flow, but said the department has stepped up measures to ensure uninterrupted drinking water access.“The drinking water supply has got affected a bit, but we are coping with the demand through tanker services,” Gupta said.

He added that the department is maintaining close coordination with district administrations and tanks are being deployed wherever required.“There is no major shortage or crisis situation as of now,” he assured.

Independent weather forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng, said that water levels in the Jhelum, its tributaries and several natural springs have dropped noticeably in the absence of any strong Western Disturbance for almost 40 days.