Srinagar Court Jails Father For Allowing Minor Son Drive

Srinagar- A court here on Saturday sentenced a man to three years' imprisonment for allowing minor son to drive a vehicle, a violation that the court noted posed a serious threat to public safety.

“Keeping in view..the statement of the accused person wherein he pleaded guilty, the accused person is accordingly convicted for the commission of offence under Section 199A of Motor Vehicles Act 1988,” Special Mobile Magistrate Srinagar Shabir Ahmad Malik said and sentenced the accused Mushtaq Ahmad to three years simple imprisonment and imposed Rs 25,000(Twenty Five Thousand ) as fine on him.

The court also ordered cancelling registration of the particular vehicle for a period of twelve months.

Since the offence does not involve moral turpitude, and the violator has no prior convictions, the court granted probation to him.

However, the Court directed the convict to execute a bond of Rs 2 lakh for maintaining peace and good behaviour for a period of two years. It further ordered that if the convicted person violates any condition of the bond during this period, he shall undergo the sentence proposed and the bond amount of Rs 2 lakh shall stand forfeited to the government.

“Before parting, I would like to place on record that in last five years (2020 to 2024) the total number of deaths due to road accidents in India is approximately 810,913. (2020: 1,38,383,2021: 1,53,972, 2022: 1,68,491, 2023: 1,72,890, 2024: 1,77,177),” the court said, adding,“Precious lives are lost due to negligent driving/ bypassing traffic rules in last 5 years.”

The court noted the numbers are alarming and it was high time that people take traffic laws very seriously.