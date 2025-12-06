Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Activists Target Royal Crown Display In London To Protest Wealth Inequality

2025-12-06 03:06:29
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Members of the group“Take Back Power,” which campaigns for higher taxes on the ultra-wealthy, threw dessert on a glass display case containing the crown traditionally worn by British monarchs, Azernews reports.

According to the information, security personnel acted quickly, and the crown itself remained undamaged.

The activists, who call for increased taxation on the rich and the creation of a people's assembly, smeared the well-known British dessert“apple crumble and custard” across the protective glass.

They also unfurled a banner reading“Democracy is falling apart, tax the rich” in front of the crown.

A statement issued by the group highlighted that since 2011, the lowest-income 10 percent of the population has paid 44 percent of their income in taxes, while wealthy individuals effectively contribute only 22 percent.

London Police reported that four protesters were detained and that the Tower of London, where the crown jewels are displayed, was temporarily closed to visitors.

AzerNews

