Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Navy Ships Enter Red Sea

Russian Navy Ships Enter Red Sea


2025-12-06 03:06:29
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A detachment of Russian navy ships entered the waters of the Red Sea, Russia's Pacific Fleet press service announced early on Saturday, Azernews reports.

The frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, accompanied by the tanker Boris Butoma, entered the sea via the Bab el-Mandeb Strait after previously conducting missions in the Gulf of Aden.
The ships started their journey to the region from Vladivostok in the Russian Far East in October.

MENAFN06122025000195011045ID1110446511



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search