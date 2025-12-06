Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
At Least 11 Dead In Shooting In South Africa


2025-12-06 03:06:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews) At least 11 people were killed in a shooting that occurred at an illegal drinking place in Pretoria, the South African Police Service confirmed on its social media on Saturday, Azernews reports.

The police said that 25 were shot and that 14 survivors were taken to the hospital. Among the deceased are three and 12-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old girl.

The police stated that the hunt for three suspects is ongoing.

