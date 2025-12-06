Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Informs Rutte Of Talks With US

2025-12-06 03:06:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Saturday that he spoke with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte about Kiev's recent meeting with the United States on reaching a ceasefire with Russia, Azernews reports.

"We exchanged assessments of the diplomatic situation, and I informed Mark about the conversation between our representatives in America and [US] President [Donald] Trump's team. We agreed on further contacts," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Zelensky will visit the United Kingdom on Monday, December 8.

