Zelensky Informs Rutte Of Talks With US
"We exchanged assessments of the diplomatic situation, and I informed Mark about the conversation between our representatives in America and [US] President [Donald] Trump's team. We agreed on further contacts," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.
Meanwhile, it was revealed that Zelensky will visit the United Kingdom on Monday, December 8.
