US Cannot Be World's Policeman, Envoy Says


2025-12-06 03:06:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews) United States Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Matthew Whitaker said on Saturday that his country "cannot be the world's policeman" and needs help from its allies in the Middle East to maintain peace in the region, Azernews reports.

"We cannot be this rapid deployed force that goes everywhere to settle every conflict," Whitaker said at the Doha Forum. "We're looking for our allies to develop themselves, to be interoperable with the US and our other allies... so that we don't have to have aircraft carriers and battleships cruising everywhere at all times."

Whitaker praised Qatar in that perspective, describing it as "one of our best allies outside of NATO, if not the best non-NATO ally, a country that wants to commit to modernizing and making sure they have the weapons and forces that can be a net security provider. And I think that's what we're looking for."

