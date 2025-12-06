US Cannot Be World's Policeman, Envoy Says
"We cannot be this rapid deployed force that goes everywhere to settle every conflict," Whitaker said at the Doha Forum. "We're looking for our allies to develop themselves, to be interoperable with the US and our other allies... so that we don't have to have aircraft carriers and battleships cruising everywhere at all times."
Whitaker praised Qatar in that perspective, describing it as "one of our best allies outside of NATO, if not the best non-NATO ally, a country that wants to commit to modernizing and making sure they have the weapons and forces that can be a net security provider. And I think that's what we're looking for."
