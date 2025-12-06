Fire Extinguished In Bila Tserkva After Russian Shelling
"As of 13:00, the elimination of the consequences of the massive enemy shelling is ongoing. Firefighters are working in three districts of the region. A fire of 3,000 sq. m has been localized in Fastiv. A fire of 5,200 sq. m has been extinguished in Bila Tserkva, aviation operations of the State Emergency Service have been completed, with six water drops made," the post reads.Read also: Fire breaks out in Lviv region due to falling drone debris, two people injured
It is also noted that firefighters extinguished a fire in warehouse premises covering 5,500 sq. m in Vyshhorod district. The elimination of a fire in Bucha district is currently ongoing.
As Ukrinform reported, three districts in the Kyiv region were under massive Russian attack during the night of December 6.
