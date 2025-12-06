Fire Extinguished In Bila Tserkva After Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service's press office stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"As of 13:00, the elimination of the consequences of the massive enemy shelling is ongoing. Firefighters are working in three districts of the region. A fire of 3,000 sq. m has been localized in Fastiv. A fire of 5,200 sq. m has been extinguished in Bila Tserkva, aviation operations of the State Emergency Service have been completed, with six water drops made," the post reads.

It is also noted that firefighters extinguished a fire in warehouse premises covering 5,500 sq. m in Vyshhorod district. The elimination of a fire in Bucha district is currently ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported, three districts in the Kyiv region were under massive Russian attack during the night of December 6.