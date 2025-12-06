Moldova Turns To Romania For Electricity Assistance After Russian Attacks On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The state enterprise Moldelectrica requested emergency support from Romania after a major energy hub in Moldova went offline due to Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system.

According to Ukrinform, Point reports this in an article, citing tv8.

It is noted that as a result of attacks on the Ukrainian energy system in the region bordering the Republic of Moldova, a large energy hub was disconnected, and the interconnection lines are operating at the limit of their capacity.

Moldelectrica requested emergency assistance from Romania as a precautionary measure for the next few hours.

The company's press release states that this intervention will ensure the stable and safe operation of Moldova's national electricity system, to prevent overloads and potential outages. Moldovan authorities urged citizens to use electricity rationally, especially during peak hours, to reduce the load on the network.

Emergency power cuts implemented in several regions

"We are constantly monitoring developments and will provide additional information as the situation requires," Moldelectrica said.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 6, Russian forces carried out a massive missile and drone strike on power generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in eight regions of Ukraine.