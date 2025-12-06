DSNS Eliminates Aftermath Of Shelling In Three Kyiv Region Districts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service (DSNS) press office stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Kyiv region: the aftermath of enemy shelling has been eliminated in three districts of the region. More than one hundred firefighters and the DSNS aviation were involved in extinguishing fires in the Bila Tserkva, Bucha, and Vyshhorod districts," the post reads.

It is noted that in Fastiv, a fire train was deployed to assist firefighters. Work to extinguish the fire is ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported, during the night of December 6, three districts in the Kyiv region were under massive Russian attack. In particular, the Russians struck the Fastiv railway junction.

As of 13:00, firefighters had extinguished a 5,200 sq. m fire in Bila Tserkva and localized a 3,000 sq. m fire in Fastiv.