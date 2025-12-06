HUR And Resistance Movement Eliminate Two Invaders In Kherson Region Who Committed Crimes In Bucha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) HUR stated this on Facebook, and released a corresponding video with details of the operation, Ukrinform reports.

"On the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and St. Nicholas Day, December 6, 2025, the Russian invaders were eliminated by detonating a vehicle. They belonged to the 76th Air Assault Division of the Russian Armed Forces. This enemy unit was particularly notorious for committing brutal war crimes during the temporary occupation of part of Kyiv region in 2022, including in Bucha, as well as in other areas of the Russian-Ukrainian war front," the report reads.

"For every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people, there will be fair retribution," the statement noted.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of December 6, specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with activists from the BO Team cyber community, carried out a cyberattack on the information and communication infrastructure of the Russian company group Eltrans+.

Photo: screenshot