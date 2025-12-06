Strike On Kherson TPP: Russians Fire About 100 Shells

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, Deputy Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, stated this during TV broadcast on the My-Ukraina channel, Ukrinform reports.

"In Kherson, about 40,000 subscribers are without electricity, which is approximately 10,000 apartments where people live. The Russians fired about 100 shells at the Kherson TPP, and restoring it is extremely difficult," he said.

Tolokonnikov added that the city administration still has a stock of electric heaters that are being distributed to residents and that there is hope to restore the TPP's operation.

"We also turned to charitable organizations. The city administration itself still has reserves of electric heaters, and Naftogaz has also helped the people of Kherson by providing electric heaters to those apartments without heating, so that they can get through this winter. At the same time, we do not lose hope of restoring the TPP. We will do everything necessary to achieve this," he said.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that due to the shelling, the Central and Dnipro districts of Kherson were left without power.