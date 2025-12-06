Defense Forces Block Enemy's Advance In Central Part Of Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Operational Task Force East stated this on Facebook.

It is noted that search-and-assault operations and the elimination of occupiers are ongoing in the urban area of Pokrovsk.

In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and neutralizing the enemy on the approaches to the city.

The Defense Forces are organizing additional logistical routes to both settlements to ensure uninterrupted supply of their units and timely evacuation.

Overall, as of 18:00 on Saturday, December 6, within the area of responsibility of Operational Task Force East, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 49 enemy assaults since the beginning of the day.

According to Ukrinform, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have already attempted more than 20 times today to push the Defense Forces from their positions.