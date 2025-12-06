Ukraine, U.S. Discuss Key Issues That Could Guarantee End Of War Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky reported this on Telegram.

Zelensky said the phone call was long and substantive. The participants focused on many aspects and quickly discussed the key issues that could guarantee an end to the bloodshed, remove the threat of a third Russian invasion, and address the risk of Russia failing to fulfill its promises, as has happened multiple times in the past.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is determined to keep working in good faith with the American side to genuinely achieve peace.

The parties agreed on next steps and the formats for discussions with the US.

Zelensky thanked Trump for such an intensive approach to negotiations.

"I am now awaiting Rustem Umerov and General Hnatov with a detailed in person report. Not everything can be discussed over the phone, so we need to work closely with our teams on ideas and proposals. Our approach is that everything must be workable – every crucial measure for peace, security, and reconstruction," Zelensky concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 30, a meeting between Ukrainian and American delegations took place in the US regarding a plan to establish peace in Ukraine.

Umerov stated that, following the Ukrainian-American talks in Florida, there has been significant progress toward advancing a dignified peace and aligning Ukraine's position with that of the US.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting in Florida productive but noted that much work still remains.

The White House expressed very optimistic expectations regarding the peace negotiation process in Ukraine and confirmed that Witkoff traveled to Russia as part of so-called shuttle diplomacy.

On December 2, Witkoff and Kushner met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin to discuss a plan for establishing peace in Ukraine.

The Kremlin called the talks with the US representatives useful but noted that no compromise solution regarding a peace plan for Ukraine had been reached.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine