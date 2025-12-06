Two More Children Returned From Temporarily Occupied Territory Of Kherson Region
"I have joyful news on this holiday: we have managed to return two more children from the temporarily occupied communities of Kherson region. These are two boys, 10 and 11 years old. They went through things no child should ever have to witness. The occupation authorities even tried to send one of them to an orphanage," he wrote.
The boys are now in Ukrainian-controlled territory. They are safe and receiving all necessary assistance, Prokudin added.Read also: Another group of Ukrainian children returned from temporarily occupied Kherson region
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration noted that this year alone, 265 children from the Kherson region who had been held by Russian occupiers have been returned. He thanked President Volodymyr Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, as well as the efforts of the team from the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that another group of children aged 2 to 17 had been returned from the temporarily occupied areas of Kherson region.
Illustrative photo: Bring Kids Back UA
