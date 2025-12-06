Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Temporary Mobile Railway Station Set Up In Fastiv, Kyiv Region

2025-12-06 03:06:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, JSC Ukrzaliznytsia reported this on Telegram.

Railway employees said the temporary station is warm and equipped with everything passengers need.

"We even arranged a small children's area and set up a Christmas tree. After all, holidays, despite everything, must come on schedule for our youngest passengers," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

Trains are running through the station and are making stops there.

Read also: DSNS eliminates aftermath of shelling in three Kyiv region districts

As Ukrinform reported, the massive Russian strike destroyed railway infrastructure in Fastiv.

Earlier today, the chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, announced that traffic through the Fastiv hub station had been restored.

UkrinForm

