Ukrainian Flag Raised At NATO Mission On Armed Forces Day
The blue-and-yellow flag was raised to mark the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The event was attended by representatives of 35 partner states, led by Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard, commander of NSATU and the Security Assistance Group–Ukraine (SAG-U). He congratulated the personnel of the Ukrainian Military Representation to NSATU and SAG-U on the holiday, praised the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, and expressed gratitude for their efforts in deterring Russian aggression in the fight for independence and in defending the democratic values and freedoms of the entire civilized world.Read also: Zelensky, Rutte discuss Ukraine – U.S. meeting on peace plan
As reported, Ukrainians celebrate Armed Forces Day on December 6.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment