Ukrainian Flag Raised At NATO Mission On Armed Forces Day

The blue-and-yellow flag was raised to mark the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The event was attended by representatives of 35 partner states, led by Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard, commander of NSATU and the Security Assistance Group–Ukraine (SAG-U). He congratulated the personnel of the Ukrainian Military Representation to NSATU and SAG-U on the holiday, praised the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, and expressed gratitude for their efforts in deterring Russian aggression in the fight for independence and in defending the democratic values and freedoms of the entire civilized world.

As reported, Ukrainians celebrate Armed Forces Day on December 6.