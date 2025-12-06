Macron Announces Meeting Of Leaders Of Ukraine, France, UK, And Germany

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of France Emmanuel Macron stated this on the social network X, Ukrinform reports.

Macron condemned Russia's massive overnight strike on Ukraine.

"Russia is locking itself into an escalatory path and is not seeking peace. I firmly condemn the massive strikes that targeted Ukraine last night, particularly its energy and railway infrastructure," he emphasized.

He stressed the need to continue "exert pressure on Russia to compel it to choose peace."

Macron announced that on Monday he will travel to London to attend a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to "take stock of the situation and the ongoing negotiations within the framework of the U.S. mediation."

"Ukraine can count on our unwavering support. This is the very purpose of the efforts we have undertaken within the Coalition of the Willing. We will continue these efforts with the Americans to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, without which no robust and lasting peace will be possible. For what is at stake in Ukraine is also the security of Europe as a whole," Macron stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that on Monday, December 8, he will make a visit to the United Kingdom.

