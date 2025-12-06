Part Of Belgorod Left Without Power After Russian Bomb Falls On Substation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Moscow Times reported this in an article, citing the Telegram channel Pepel, Ukrinform notes.

According to the Telegram source, a Russian combat aircraft accidentally dropped an aerial bomb.

It is noted that before the explosion, no air-raid siren or drone-attack warning sounded in Belgorod, which confirms that the falling object was a Russian munition.

Residents living near the site said they heard the sound of an aircraft flying toward the Russian-Ukrainian border moments before the incident. The explosion left a visible crater near the substation on Storozhevaya Street. The area has been cordoned off, and emergency services are working at the site.

The governor of Belgorod confirmed the power outage and stated that the cause was the "arrival of an unidentified munition."

According to him, one person was injured in the explosion and was taken to a city hospital with a preliminary diagnosis of barotrauma.

According to calculations by the Telegram channel ASTRA, since the beginning of the year Russian aircraft have dropped at least 133 aerial bombs, and three missiles, in the border zone of Russia and the occupied part of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, within just 11 days in November, Russian bombers dropped eight bombs on the territory of Belgorod region.