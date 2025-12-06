Widow In Khyber Receives Rs3.5 Million Blood Money After DRC Settlement

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In the Landi Kotal area of district Khyber, police and the women members of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) successfully resolved an important case.

A widow, whose husband had died in a road accident, received 35 lakh rupees as 'Diyat' (blood money) from the person responsible for the accident.

Thanks to the efforts of the women members and the in-charge of the DRC, the matter was settled smoothly and the compensation was delivered to the affected woman without any delay.

SHO Ishrat Shinwari said that any woman facing a problem can contact the DRC without hesitation, where her application will be taken up immediately, and the women members will extend full support in ensuring justice.