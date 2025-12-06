Widow In Khyber Receives Rs3.5 Million Blood Money After DRC Settlement
In the Landi Kotal area of district Khyber, police and the women members of the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) successfully resolved an important case.
A widow, whose husband had died in a road accident, received 35 lakh rupees as 'Diyat' (blood money) from the person responsible for the accident.Also Read: Border Shutdowns Hit $200 Million in Drug Exports as Cold-Chain Medicines Begin to Spoil
Thanks to the efforts of the women members and the in-charge of the DRC, the matter was settled smoothly and the compensation was delivered to the affected woman without any delay.
SHO Ishrat Shinwari said that any woman facing a problem can contact the DRC without hesitation, where her application will be taken up immediately, and the women members will extend full support in ensuring justice.
