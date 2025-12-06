Electronic Lottery For 2026 National Service Conscripts To Be Held 5:00 Pm Monday, Says Communications Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 6 (Petra) – The electronic lottery to select conscripts for the 2026 national service programme will be held at 5:00 PM on Monday, December 8, said Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani.Momani said that the lottery proceedings will be broadcast live on local television stations, urging males born in 2007, and their families, to follow the instructions and details that will be shared through official channels.He added that the official platform for the national service programme and the mechanism for verifying eligibility will be announced immediately after the electronic lottery concludes.He added that the national service programme aims to provide Jordanian youth with a meaningful and empowering experience, instill confidence and offer them an opportunity to engage in a national endeavor they can take pride in.