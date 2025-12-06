King Meets With German Chancellor, Discusses Cooperation, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, December 6 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II held a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Aqaba on Saturday, during which they discussed ways to strengthen the partnership between Jordan and Germany, as well as the latest developments in the region.According to a royal court statement, the meeting covered the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, with His Majesty emphasising the importance of expanding cooperation in various fields, particularly economic and defence ones, and continuing to coordinate in support of efforts to achieve stability in the region.The meeting also touched on the situation in Gaza, with the King stressing the need to commit to implementing all stages of the agreement to end the war and deliver humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip.His Majesty warned of the danger of continued Israeli escalations in the West Bank and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.The two sides emphasised the need to create a political horizon for achieving just and comprehensive peace, on the basis the two-state solution.The meeting also touched on the importance of supporting Syria and Lebanon's efforts to maintain their security, stability and sovereignty, and of respecting the security and sovereignty of countries in the region.For his part, Chancellor Merz expressed Germany's readiness to strengthen cooperation with Jordan across various sectors, praising the Kingdom's efforts to achieve stability in the region.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.