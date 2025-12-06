Education Directors Authorised To Determine School Hours During Prevailing Extreme Weather

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 6 (Petra) – The Ministry of Education authorised education directors across to decide on school hours during the prevailing weather conditions, in coordination with administrative governors.In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Ministry spokesperson Mahmoud Hyasat said Saturday that the decision is part of a policy the Ministry has followed for several years, aimed at ensuring the safety of students, teachers and administrative staff.Hyasat said that the school trip season ended in mid-November and confirmed that all school trips have been suspended since then, adding that the Ministry has completed all preparations for the winter season.The safety preparations comprise inspecting water drainage systems on school roofs and in courtyards, checking classroom windows and doors, examining main and external gates and ensuring the readiness and proper filling of fire extinguishers.All measures, he said, were undertaken to meet public safety standards and protect students and school staff throughout the winter months.