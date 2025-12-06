Aqaba Schools Closed Sunday Due To Extreme Weather

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, December 6 (Petra) – Aqaba Governor Ayman Awaisha decided to close all schools in Aqaba on Sunday as a precautionary measure in response to the ongoing weather conditions affecting the region.Awaisha said the decision was taken in coordination with the Aqaba Education Directorate and relevant authorities to ensure the safety of students, teachers and administrative staff.He added that the closure is part of the governorate's preventive approach to dealing with emergency weather situations.He urged Jordanians to exercise caution, follow official instructions and avoid areas prone to water accumulation and flood channels.