Luxury Car Rental Market Projected To Reach USD 70.32 Billion By 2030 On Back Of SUV Demand, Digital Booking, And EV Push Mordor Intelligence

"Luxury Car Rental Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Luxury Car Rental market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
Introduction
The Luxury Car Rental market is valued at USD 51.82 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 70.32 billion by 2030, expanding at a 6.31% CAGR growth reflects rising demand for premium travel experiences, expanding digital booking adoption, and a growing population of high-net-worth individuals seeking luxury mobility. As more travelersboth leisure and corporate opt for convenience and comfort, the luxury car rental market is witnessing a renewed surge.
In addition, evolving customer preferences, rising interest in sustainability, and the emergence of flexible rental models such as long-term subscriptions are reshaping the dynamics of the industry. With these tailwinds, the luxury car rental market size is poised to expand significantly, offering opportunity for rental operators and investors worldwide.
Key Market Trends
Growing Preference for SUVs: Within the luxury car rental market, Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) account for the largest share. In 2024, SUVs captured 38.41% of the market by vehicle style. Their popularity stems from spacious interiors, elevated seating, and flexibility features that appeal to families, groups, and travellers needing extra cargo space.
Shift to Digital Booking Channels: Digital booking channels are becoming increasingly central to how consumers access luxury rentals. In 2024, online reservations accounted for 47.65% of bookings. As mobile apps and aggregator platforms grow more user-friendly, they are drawing in younger and tech-savvy travelers who value convenience, speed, and flexibility.
Rise of Electric and Battery-Electric Vehicles (BEVs): While internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles continue to dominate the fleet (holding 76.61% of market share in 2024), battery-electric vehicles are gaining traction. The BEV segment is the fastest-growing fuel type, with a projected high growth rate through 2030.
Rise of Long-Term and Subscription Rentals: Short-term rentals have long been the backbone of luxury car rentals. In 2024, short-term hires accounted for 64.32% of the market by rental duration. However, rental demand is shifting: long-term rentals and subscription-based services are emerging as the fastest-growing segments, with a projected high growth rate through 2030.
Market Segmentation
By Vehicle Model Style
Hatchback
Sedan
Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)
Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV)
Sports & Super-car
By Rental Duration
Short-term (Less Than 30 Days)
Long-term / Subscription (More Than 30 Days)
By Booking Channel
Online Direct (Own Website / App)
Online Aggregator / OTA
Offline Travel Agent / Walk-in
By Drive Type
Self-drive
Chauffeur-drive
By Propulsion Type
Internal Combustion Engine
Battery-Electric Vehicle
Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle
By Customer Type
Leisure Individual
Corporate / MICE
By Service Location
Airport
Urban Downtown
Resort / Tourist Hotspot
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Middle east&Africa
Asia pacific
Key Players
Enterprise Holdings Inc.
The Hertz Corporation
Avis Budget Group Inc.
Sixt SE
Europcar Mobility Group
Conclusion
The luxury car rental market is on a growth path, with market value expected to rise from USD 51.82 billion in 2025 to about USD 70.37 billion by 2030. This growth is underpinned by multiple overlapping trends: increasing demand for SUVs, rising adoption of digital booking platforms, growing interest in electric vehicles, and the expansion of flexible rental formats such as subscriptions and long-term hire.
As more affluent travelers both leisure and corporate seek convenience, status, and comfort in their mobility choices, luxury car rentals are becoming a mainstream alternative to ownership. The rise of EVs and environmentally conscious customers adds a new dimension, pushing rental operators to rethink their fleet strategies.
