Influenza Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 2.41 Billion By 2030 Driven By Growing Adoption Of Point-Of-Care (POC) Testing

Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on influenza diagnostics market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The influenza diagnostics market encompassing test kits, reagents, and diagnostic assays for detecting influenza viruses is poised for steady growth in the coming years. According to a comprehensive market analysis by industry researcher Mordor Intelligence, The influenza diagnostics market size stood at USD 1.82 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 2.41 billion by 2030, advancing at a 5.8% CAGR through the period.

This growth reflects a return to more routine, non-emergency use of flu diagnostics, supported by increasing demand for accurate molecular tests, growing adoption of point-of-care (POC) testing, and heightened investments in surveillance infrastructure around the world.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Molecular Diagnostics in Influenza Testing

One of the major trends shaping the influenza diagnostics market is the shift from traditional rapid antigen tests toward molecular diagnostic platforms. Molecular methods, including RT-PCR, isothermal amplification, and novel CRISPR-based assays, offer higher sensitivity and specificity compared to legacy rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs).

Surge in Point-of-Care and Home-Based Testing

Another key trend is the growing adoption of POC testing and home-based testing solutions. As outpatient clinics, urgent-care centers, and retail pharmacies seek faster diagnosis; point-of-care influenza tests have gained prominence. These tests can deliver results rapidly often within minutes, enabling timely antiviral treatment and reducing patient stay times.

Government Surveillance and Funding Support

Public health priorities and renewed investment in influenza surveillance also drive demand. Many countries are strengthening their laboratory infrastructure and expanding surveillance capacity, as part of ongoing readiness efforts for seasonal and zoonotic influenza outbreaks.

Integration of Digital Tools and Workflow Automation

Advances in digital health including AI-enabled result-interpretation software are helping laboratories increase throughput, reduce turnaround times, and improve quality control. Such tools streamline molecular diagnostic workflows and enable labs to process more tests during influenza peaks without necessarily expanding physical infrastructure.

Market Segmentation

By Test Type

Traditional Diagnostic Tests

Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDTs)

Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Tests

Viral Culture

Rapid Cell Culture

Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Reverse-Transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR)

Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)

Nicking-Enzyme Amplification Reaction (NEAR)

CRISPR-based Assays

Syndromic Multiplex PCR Panels

By End User

Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

Point-of-Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players

Several major global players lead in the influenza diagnostics market, while smaller and innovative companies carve out niches through focused technologies. According to Mordor Intelligence, prominent companies include Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, and QuidelOrtho Corporation.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Conclusion

The forecasted growth of the global influenza diagnostics market reflects a shift in how influenza testing is approached. As healthcare systems move past pandemic-era turbulence, demand is stabilizing but evolving. The transition toward molecular diagnostics, rising adoption of point-of-care and home-based testing, and stronger public-health surveillance are reshaping the space.

With a projected market value of USD 2.41 billion by 2030, the influenza diagnostics market is becoming more nuanced: accuracy, speed, convenience, and access increasingly matter. Stakeholders from hospitals and clinical labs to retail clinics and home-health platforms are rethinking how flu testing fits into broader respiratory disease management.

