Merging Unit Market Worth $477.7 Million By 2030

Some major players in the Merging Unit Market are GE Vernova, Hitachi Energy, Arteche, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., and Ingeteam. Major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, product launches, investments, partnerships, and expansions.

GE Vernova (US)

GE Vernova is a global energy company that serves power, wind, and electrification solutions. The company is a spin-off of General Electric Company's energy businesses. It includes the Renewable Energy and Power business. General Electric delivers transportation infrastructure, healthcare, and essential energy. The company strives to improve the power network that customers rely on. The company focuses on providing affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy while improving safety and quality of life. It operates through three business segments: Electrification, Wind, and Power. It offers a merging unit under its electrification segment. It operates in over 100 countries and has a geographical presence around Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. It is known for delivering advanced solutions for the generation, distribution, and management of energy, backed by global reach and expertise across multiple infrastructure domains.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures digital products and systems that protect, automate, monitor, and control electrical power infrastructure worldwide. The company's solutions help prevent blackouts and improve grid reliability, safety, and efficiency. It is fully employee-owned and is headquartered in Pullman, Washington, the US, with manufacturing facilities and offices globally. The company's mission is to make electric power safer, more reliable, and more economical. It has grown into a full systems provider offering protection devices, control systems, metering, automation, and secure communications. It also supports its customers with engineering services, training (via Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. University), and lifetime technical support, reinforcing its commitment to quality and long-term partnership. Additionally, it provides the SEL-TMU TiDL Merging Unit. The SEL-TMU is a remote data acquisition device designed for use in an SEL Time-Domain Link (TiDL) technology system. Placed in the substation yard, the SEL-TMU digitizes analog signals from primary equipment and then transmits them via fiber-optic cable to SEL TiDL relays in the control house. Its devices are manufactured in five US manufacturing centers, and our products are integrated into panels in regional assembly factories. The company has field offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Australia.

