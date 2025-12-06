Surgical Robots Market Set To Reach USD 23.7 Billion By 2029, Growing At A 16.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GetNews)



Browse 355 market data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 319 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Surgical Robots Market by Product (Instruments & Accessories, Systems, Services), Application (Urological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery), End user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers)- Global Forecast to 2029

Introduction: The Rapid Rise of Surgical Robotics

The surgical robots market is experiencing strong momentum as healthcare systems worldwide shift toward minimally invasive procedures. Valued at USD 11.1 billion in 2024, the market is expected to more than double by 2029, reaching USD 23.7 billion. This growth is driven by increasing demand for precision in surgery, reduced recovery times, and technological breakthroughs.

Robotic-assisted systems-which typically include sophisticated robotic arms, high-definition camera systems, specialized surgical instruments, and surgeon-controlled consoles-are revolutionizing how surgeries are performed.

Key Market Drivers 1. Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

Minimally invasive surgery continues to gain popularity due to:



Reduced pain and blood loss

Faster recovery times

Shorter hospital stays Higher procedural accuracy

Surgical robots are central to MIS, offering unmatched dexterity and visualization.

2. Technological Advancements

New innovations such as:



Enhanced robotic arm synchronization

Improved haptic feedback

Real-time imaging and AI integration Smaller and more flexible instruments

... are increasing surgeon confidence and expanding procedural capabilities.

3. Demand for Precision in Complex Surgeries

Surgical robots improve precision in complex procedures such as:



Orthopedic replacements

Neurosurgery

Gynecological surgeries Urological procedures

This contributes significantly to improved outcomes and reduced complication rates.

Market Restraints High Costs of Systems, Maintenance & Training

Despite their benefits, surgical robots require:



High upfront capital investment

Continuous maintenance Specialized surgeon training

These factors limit adoption in smaller hospitals and emerging markets.

Market Opportunities Growing Adoption in Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

ASCs are increasingly using surgical robots due to:



Lower patient turnaround time

Reduced hospitalization

Lower procedural costs Improved efficiency and resource utilization

This segment represents a major untapped growth opportunity.

Market Challenges Risk of Technical Errors or Operational Mistakes

Challenges include:



Software/hardware malfunctions

Surgeon learning curve System downtime

These risks underscore the need for enhanced safety protocols and continuous training.

Comprehensive Market Segmentation 1. By Offering

The surgical robots market is categorized into:

Instruments & Accessories - Largest Market Segment (2023)

This segment dominates due to:



High usage per procedure

Need for frequent replacements Technological upgrades

Includes specialized instruments such as:



Suturing tools

Forceps

Scissors Energy devices

Robotic Systems

High-value capital equipment used in diverse surgical fields.

Services

Includes installation, maintenance, software upgrades, and training.

2. By Application ✔ General Surgery – Leading Application Segment

General surgery dominates the market in 2023 because:



It encompasses a wide variety of procedures

Robotic systems like da Vinci excel in precision and visualization Hospitals aim to reduce post-operative complications

Other major applications include:



Gynecological surgery

Orthopedic surgery

Neurosurgery

Urological surgery

Microsurgery Otological surgery

3. By End User ✔ Hospitals & Clinics – Largest Adopters

Hospitals lead due to:



Strong financial capability

Available trained staff

Advanced infrastructure High patient demand for robotic-assisted procedures

Robotic systems are increasingly used in:



Large multispecialty hospitals

Teaching hospitals High-volume surgical centers

Regional Insights North America Dominates the Global Surgical Robots Market

North America leads in both revenue and CAGR, driven by:



Advanced healthcare infrastructure

High adoption of cutting-edge surgical technologies

Strong investment in innovation Favorable reimbursement policies

Europe follows closely, while the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a high-growth market due to expanding healthcare modernization.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players shaping the surgical robots industry include:



Intuitive Surgical (US)

Stryker (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Smith+Nephew (UK)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

Asensus Surgical (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

CMR Surgical (UK)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Renishaw (UK)

Brainlab AG (Germany)

Globus Medical (US)

Medicaroid Corporation (Japan)

TINAVI Medical (China) Titan Medical (Canada)

These companies are strengthening their presence through mergers, acquisitions, product launches, and strategic partnerships.

Company Spotlights Intuitive Surgical



Pioneer behind the da Vinci Surgical System

First FDA-cleared robotic laparoscopic system (2000)

Over 100 da Vinci systems operational in India

Offers usage-based and operating lease models Strong global footprint, especially in US and Europe

Stryker Corporation



Entered robotic surgery via MAKO Surgical acquisition

Strong presence in orthopedics and spine surgery

30+ global manufacturing facilities Deep penetration in US, Canada, Europe, Japan, and Latin America

Medtronic Plc



Third-largest competitor in the surgical robotics market

Wide portfolio in cardiovascular, neuroscience, and medical surgical devices

Global presence across 150+ countries Strong focus on expanding robotic surgery through the Hugo RAS system

Conclusion

The surgical robots market is entering a transformative era. With rapid technological advancements, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery, and greater demand for precision, the sector is projected to more than double by 2029.

Although high costs and operational challenges remain, opportunities in ASCs and emerging markets will continue to unlock new pathways for growth.