NGS Sample Preparation Market: Growth Outlook, Competitive Landscape & Future Business Opportunities

The global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market continues to experience robust growth, driven by efficiency gains in sequencing workflows, rising adoption in clinical applications, and strategic collaboration among industry leaders. In 2022, the market was valued at USD 1.9 billion, and it is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2028, expanding at a strong CAGR of 13.4%. While multiple drivers are shaping this momentum, ethical considerations surrounding genomic data privacy remain a notable restraint.
Market Overview
NGS has moved from a specialized research technology to a scalable, clinically relevant tool across oncology, infectious disease monitoring, reproductive health, and precision medicine. Sample preparation-one of the most critical stages in the sequencing workflow-has seen rapid technological advancements, including automation, enzymatic fragmentation, and improved genotyping protocols. These innovations reduce manual handling time, improve efficiency, and enable high-throughput sequencing environments to scale.
The market's appeal is further backed by increasing activity in collaborative R&D, deeper penetration of sequencing-based diagnostics, and higher government and institutional investment.
Key Factors Driving Market 1. NGS as a Substitute for PCR
NGS has increasingly emerged as a superior alternative to traditional PCR-based testing due to:
Ability to detect complete genomic profiles rather than isolated genetic fragments
Strength in precision medicine and pathogen surveillance
Improved accuracy in mutation detection
As clinical laboratories shift toward more comprehensive genetic insights, demand for more efficient sample prep protocols continues to accelerate.
2. Greater Efficiency of Genotyping and Preparation Protocols
Human whole genome sequencing has become a cornerstone in infectious disease outbreak management. Over the past decade, advanced protocols for genotyping have set new standards, particularly in bacterial outbreak investigations. Key aspects driving efficiency:
Higher resolution sequencing capability
Reduced hands-on time through enzymatic fragmentation
Ability to process small DNA quantities
While Illumina remains the most widely used platform, presence of emerging protocols from Thermo Fisher and PerkinElmer broadens the competitive landscape and supports diverse research environments.
3. Rising Automation in NGS Workflows
Automated workstations have significantly enhanced throughput, minimized variability, and reduced operational costs across clinical labs and sequencing centers. These efficiencies position automation-enabled sample preparation as a key growth driver in the market.
4. Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations
Major market stakeholders-Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and PerkinElmer-are partnering with pharmaceutical companies, research labs, hospitals, and academic institutes. These collaborations fuel new product development, align sequencing workflows with clinical needs, and expand adoption among end users.
5. Increasing Applications in Disease Diagnostics
The healthcare sector increasingly leverages NGS for:
Early cancer detection
Identification of infectious diseases
Precision medicine
Monitoring monogenetic disorders
As routine diagnostics shift toward genomic data, demand for efficient prep kits, consumables, and automated systems is rapidly increasing.
Market Restraints Presence of Alternative Technologies
Although NGS adoption is rising, legacy solutions such as Sanger sequencing, PCR, antigen tests, and serology continue to hold market share, especially in cost-sensitive regions and target applications. Their familiarity and lower pricing remain competitive barriers in specific segments.
Ethical and Data Privacy Challenges
Expanding genomic testing in population-level initiatives has raised concerns regarding:
Unintended data disclosure
Potential commercialization of genomic datasets
Consent mechanisms and cross-border genomic governance
Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), in particular, faces ethical concerns including sex selection, decision-making complexities, and implications for disability rights. These challenges may slow adoption in certain markets unless regulatory clarity and data safety frameworks improve.
Segment Insights By Sample Type: Dominance of DNA
DNA-based analysis accounted for the largest share in 2022, driven by:
Increasing global cancer prevalence
Intensifying genomic research
Growing precision medicine initiatives
Demand for DNA sample prep is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period, with oncology-focused methods leading the charge.
By Product & Service: Workstations/Instruments Lead
In 2022, workstation and instrument sales represented the largest revenue segment. Drivers include:
Rising need to automate high-throughput workflows
Reducing prep time and operator dependence
Enhanced reproducibility and process standardization
Reagents and consumables also show strong recurring revenue potential, forming a significant profitability stream.
By Application: Disease Diagnostics at the Frontline
The disease diagnostics segment generated the largest share of 2022 revenue. This growth is supported by:
Earlier cancer detection initiatives
Sequencing-led infectious disease identification
Precision therapeutic decisions
As healthcare systems shift toward genomic-led preventive strategies, clinical demand for NGS prep will continue to expand.
Regional Market Outlook North America: Largest Market Share
In 2022, North America led the global NGS sample preparation market. Growth is attributed to:
Supportive government and institutional sequencing initiatives
Advanced genomic infrastructure
Significant research funding
Presence of leading service providers including Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Agilent Technologies (US)
The region's mature regulatory and reimbursement environment continues to favor adoption in both research and clinical segments.
Emerging Market Opportunities
Looking ahead, vendors will benefit from:
Robust demand for automated sample prep systems
Expansion of sequencing-driven oncology solutions
Continuous improvements in enzymatic fragmentation methods
Strategic collaborations to accelerate product innovation
Commercial traction from recurring consumable revenue
Long-term growth will also be supported by stronger partnerships between genomic labs and pharmaceutical companies developing precision therapies.
Conclusion
The NGS sample preparation market is positioned for sustained double-digit growth through 2028. Efficiency gains, clinical applications, and automation-led scalability are strengthening industry momentum. While ethical data-handling issues warrant continued discussion and governance, the market offers strong expansion opportunities across diagnostics, biotechnology, drug development, and sequencing services.
