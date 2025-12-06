403
Moh: Kuwait Among Leading States Hastily Applied Robotic Surgery
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has been among the leading counties that implemented robotic surgery techniques to be part of the state's medical system.
This was announced in a speech delivered by Ministry of Health's Undersecretary Dr. Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi while opening Kuwait's first endocrine surgery forum.
Representing the sponsor of the forum Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, Al-Mutairi said the step is part of the ministry's plan aiming to invest in advanced techniques to raise the quality of services and boost diagnosis accuracy.
Addressing the forum featuring some distinguished surgeons and specialists from inside and beyond Kuwait, Al-Mutairi added endocrine surgery today stands at the forefront of advanced medical subspecialties that combines high surgical skill with a profound sense of human responsibility.
He pointed out that every surgery performed in this field represents a pivotal moment in the life of a patient who regains health and balance.
The Ministry of Health has established specialized endocrine surgery units at Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital and Al-Amiri Hospital, he stated, noting that implementing such units is being completed in the remaining general hospitals.
Meanwhile, the conference chair Dr. Ali Al-Sayed said that the forum is the first of its kind, as it is entirely dedicated to endocrine surgery and supports specialties in Kuwait.
Holding this forum does not merely represent a scientific event, but is a true reflection of our commitment to "our medical and humanitarian mission," he added. (end)
