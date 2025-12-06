403
Egyptian FM: Gaza Management Must Be Carried Out By A Palestinian Cmte
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 6 (KUNA) - Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty said on Saturday that a democratic Palestinian committee, responsible for providing essential services such as security, justice, and healthcare, must carry out daily administration of Gaza's population.
Speaking at an annual diplomatic conference in Doha Forum 2025, Abdelatty stressed that the stability of the region is tied to the establishment of a Palestinian state on the territories occupied since 1967, including Gaza and the West Bank, affirming that Palestine is one entity and that Gaza cannot be separated from the West Bank.
The Egyptian Foreign minister noted that the situation in the West Bank is at times worse than in Gaza due to Israeli settler attacks, land confiscations, and settlement activities aimed at undermining the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state.
Maintaining a connection between Gaza and the West Bank is essential to ensuring the unity of Palestinian territory and enabling the Palestinian Authority to manage affairs in Gaza, he added.
Furthermore, he stressed that Egypt supports the operation of opening all crossings with Gaza to ensure the flow of humanitarian and medical aid, noting that the Rafah crossing operates around the clock from the Egyptian side.
Abdelatty affirmed that Egypt will not govern Gaza or any Palestinian territory but supports the Palestinians in managing their own affairs.
Earlier, the Doha Forum 2025 kicked off. (end)
