GCC Countries Keen On Iran's Stability - GCC Chief
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassem Al-Budaiwi affirmed Saturday that GCC countries are keen on Iran's stability and prosperity, stressing, "no one in the GCC wants Iran to collapse."
The remarks came during a session at the Doha Forum 2025, which was launched earlier under the theme "Iran and the Changing Regional Security Environment."
The session featured former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the Director of the Italian Institute for International Affairs, Natalie Tocci.
Al-Budaiwi added that Gulf states have transformed into the ninth largest global economy over the past seven to eight decades, with the combined GDP of the six GCC countries reaching approximately USD 2.4 trillion in 2024.
The GCC chief emphasized the GCC countries desires to share these experiences with Iran.
He stressed the necessity of respecting the principles of good neighborliness, adhering to the UN Charter, engaging in dialogue, and refraining from interfering in the affairs of other countries.
He added that the GCC states' demands of Iran are "simple and fundamental, like any normal neighborly relationship," especially given Iran's rich civilizational, cultural, and artistic heritage, including the fact that the Gulf states have much to offer Iran.
Al-Budaiwi noted on the importance of focusing on a shared future.
For his part, former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif affirmed that Iran is capable of overcoming crises despite the challenges it has faced throughout history.
Zarif added that Iran has always been ready for dialogue, citing the Regional Dialogue Forum (RDF) initiative that he launched in 2017, which is based on the UN Charter, non-interference, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. (end)
