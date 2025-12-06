403
Iraq Beats Sudan 2-0 At FIFA Arab Cup '25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Iraq defeated Sudan 2-0 Saturday in Group D of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 currently hosted by Qatar.
The first ended 0-0, and at the end of the second half, Iraq was able to score two goals one after the other.
At the 81 minute, and the second goal at the 84 minute. (end)
