Watch: Widow With Husband's Casket Among Passengers Stranded Amid Indigo Cancellations

Tear, frustration, and uncertainty filled airports across India as IndiGo's widespread flight cancellations left passengers stranded, scrambling for answers, and in some cases, facing heartbreaking personal crises.

Among those affected is a widow from Shillong stranded at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport with her husband's casket, en route to Kolkata for burial. "I have come all the way from Shillong to transport my husband's body," she said, her voice steady but betraying the strain of her situation. "Until now, we have no information whether their flight is going to take off or not..now what does a person like me in this situation do?"

Recommended For You Why the future of media must be built on ethics, empathy, and shared responsibility

She explained that the embalmed body has a 48-hour window, set to expire on Sunday (December 7) at 4pm. "Who's going to take responsibility for it (if something happens)?," she asked, her concern echoing the anxiety of hundreds of other passengers stranded amid the chaos.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Check out the video below, as shared by ANI:

Videos circulating online captured scenes of chaos, with passengers demanding answers from airport staff.

Check out the videos below, as shared on X by user mmk6664:

Meanwhile, another user on X showed videos of passengers at Hyderabad Airport, noting that proactive communication would have been (the best) solution.

Reddit user Much-Macaroon-8450 also recounted their own personal ordeal, with their flight from New Delhi to Mumbai delayed by more than three hours. The user said they were shuffled between gates, left waiting for long stretches, and bombarded with repeated announcements that only added to the confusion.

"The delay itself wasn't even the main problem. The issue was how badly they handled it. They shifted us from Gate 23 to Gate 40 made us wait for almost an hour at both places, and kept displaying the wrong information. Every 20 minutes there was the same announcement 'We are about to board'," the Reddit user wrote.

"They were so understaffed...literally one employee was handling everything," the user added.

Check out the video below:

IndiGo on Saturday (December 6) cancelled over 400 flights across major Indian cities as the disruption enters its fifth day. These cancellations have left travellers grappling with frustration, helplessness, and, for many, some personal losses.