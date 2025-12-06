Indian, US Investigators To Meet Next Week On Ahmedabad Air India Crash: Report

India will send investigators to the United States next week to go over data gathered on the deadly Air India flight crash in June with the National Transportation Safety Board, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Indian investigators plan to share findings, including any information gleaned from the plane's cockpit voice and flight data recorders, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Recommended For You Why the future of media must be built on ethics, empathy, and shared responsibility

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The meeting will occur at the NTSB's headquarters in Washington D.C., the report said, adding that other parties' representatives, including Boeing, will be present.

Boeing deferred to Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) when Reuters reached out for comment. NTSB, India's civil aviation ministry and the AAIB did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London from the Indian city of Ahmedabad began to lose thrust and altitude shortly after takeoff. All but one of the 242 people on board were killed and 19 others on the ground also perished.