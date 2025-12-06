Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Boosts Visitor Wellbeing, New Research Shows

Visitors to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix leave with far more than memories of the final race of the Formula One season. New research by Zayed University academics found that the event delivers a powerful psychological lift - from a surprising sense of personal accomplishment to stronger social bonds and a deeper connection with Abu Dhabi's cultural identity - thanks to the festival-like design that now surrounds the weekend.

Dr Graham Manville, Professor of Management at Zayed University, said one of the clearest findings was how strongly spectators felt they had achieved something personal over the weekend.“Many people told us they were proud of how much they managed to do in such a short time: the steps they walked, the new foods they tried, the games they played, the attractions they visited, and the concerts they squeezed in.” These individual“small achievements”, he added, created a“powerful emotional boost” that made the weekend richer than many expected.

The researchers found that the elements shaping visitors' happiness were not limited to the race. Dr Ekaterina Koll, Assistant Professor at Zayed University's College of Interdisciplinary Studies, said the event's wider design - from concerts and live music to food zones and family activities - played a decisive role.“The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was designed like a full-scale festival,” she said.“These additions transformed the event into a day out for everyone - not just motorsport fans.” She noted that public spaces encouraging social interaction consistently triggered positive experiences and“intense emotions”.

A sense of belonging also emerged as a key theme. The shared atmosphere of the weekend fostered a collective spirit among residents, expats and international visitors alike. According to the study, emotions in the crowd spread quickly, bringing people together during moments as simple - and striking - as watching the aerial display before the race. These shared experiences helped create a temporary but powerful community inside Yas Marina Circuit.

The professors say the Abu Dhabi GP now operates as a cultural and multi-sensory festival that stands apart from many other global races. Visitors, they noted, encountered concerts, yacht parties, museums, dining and theme parks alongside the track. Dr Koll said the reputation of the race was shaped not only by its scale, but by its inclusivity. Families, solo female travellers and visitors“from all cultural backgrounds” were able to enjoy the event comfortably, contributing to the atmosphere of openness that many associated with the UAE.

Beyond immediate visitor satisfaction, the research suggests the Grand Prix plays an important role in shaping how the world sees Abu Dhabi. As the season finale staged in a spacious, high-end setting, the event reinforces the UAE's status as an upscale tourism hub. Dr Manville said many attendees left with impressions“that go far beyond the motorsport itself”, often reshaping how they viewed the city. Their shared stories, he said, helped to enhance the UAE's“soft power” by presenting it as a welcoming destination.

The findings also point to lessons for future mega-events in the country. The researchers identified three elements that consistently strengthened visitor loyalty and emotional engagement: positive emotions, social interaction and new experiences. When balanced well, these created memorable moments that had a lasting impact on well-being. They also underscored the importance of practical factors such as comfort, safety, clear walkways, good organisation and effective use of technology - details that could“make the experience enjoyable for everyone”.