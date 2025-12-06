Veteran Al-Haydos Confident Of Qatar's Chances After World Cup 2026 Draw

Qatar's most-capped player Hassan al-Haydos expressed optimism following the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw in Washington, as Al Annabi prepare to face a challenging group in the tournament.

The draw, held at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Arts in Washington, DC, placed Asian champions Qatar in Group B alongside Canada, Switzerland, and the winner of European Play-Off A, which includes Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Speaking after the draw, al-Haydos said the World Cup will witness intense competition, highlighting the continuous development of teams worldwide.“The Qatar seeks to perform at a level that meets expectations and achieve better results than its participation in the previous edition held in 2022 at home,” he added.

He explained that the team's preparation will not involve a long training camp, but will instead consist of varying training days ahead of the tournament.

Mansour al-Ansari, Secretary General of the Qatar Football Association, described Qatar's group as a tough challenge but reaffirmed the federation's commitment to preparing the team fully.

“Participating in the upcoming World Cup finals requires high-level preparation, and the QFA will work to create all the appropriate conditions to ensure the team is ready,” he said.“Al-Annabi aspires to appear in a way that meets expectations during the tournament.”