Doha Student Wins Gold In Commonwealth Essay Contest

Kavan Amarasinghe, an 18-year-old student of Stafford Sri Lankan School Doha, has won a gold award in the 2025 Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC). Amarasinghe's achievement marks his third consecutive recognition in the world's oldest international writing competition, having previously earned a silver award in 2023 and a bronze award in 2024. The 2025 edition of the competition received more than 50,000 entries from students across the Commonwealth's 56 member nations. Only a select group of young writers attain Gold status each year, placing the Doha-based student among the top emerging voices in global youth literature, a statement added.

