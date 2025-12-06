Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Doha Student Wins Gold In Commonwealth Essay Contest

2025-12-06 02:15:59
Kavan Amarasinghe, an 18-year-old student of Stafford Sri Lankan School Doha, has won a gold award in the 2025 Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC). Amarasinghe's achievement marks his third consecutive recognition in the world's oldest international writing competition, having previously earned a silver award in 2023 and a bronze award in 2024. The 2025 edition of the competition received more than 50,000 entries from students across the Commonwealth's 56 member nations. Only a select group of young writers attain Gold status each year, placing the Doha-based student among the top emerging voices in global youth literature, a statement added.

