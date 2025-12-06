Doha Student Wins Gold In Commonwealth Essay Contest
Kavan Amarasinghe, an 18-year-old student of Stafford Sri Lankan School Doha, has won a gold award in the 2025 Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC). Amarasinghe's achievement marks his third consecutive recognition in the world's oldest international writing competition, having previously earned a silver award in 2023 and a bronze award in 2024. The 2025 edition of the competition received more than 50,000 entries from students across the Commonwealth's 56 member nations. Only a select group of young writers attain Gold status each year, placing the Doha-based student among the top emerging voices in global youth literature, a statement added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment