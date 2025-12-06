Regional Security, Building Trust With Iran Discussed

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A session of the Doha Forum 2025 held Saturday discussed defence policy, security, mediation in conflicts, and peacebuilding, under the title of "Iran and the Changing Regional Security Environment”.

The session featured Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi, former Iranian foreign affairs minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and the director of Italy's Institute of International Affairs Nathalie Tocci.

The session was moderated by the executive vice-president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft in Washington, Dr Trita Parsi.

The GCC secretary-general affirmed the council's keenness on Iran's stability and prosperity, stressing that no one in the GCC wished to see Iran collapse.

Al-Budaiwi noted that the Gulf states had, over the past 7-8 decades, transformed into the world's ninth-largest economy, with a collective GDP of about $2.4tn in 2024, and expressed the GCC's desire to share these development experiences with Iran.

He emphasised the need to respect the principles of good neighbourliness, adhere to the UN Charter, engage in dialogue, and refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of other states.

Al-Budaiwi added that the GCC's expectations from Iran were simple and fundamental, similar to any normal relationship between neighbours.

He highlighted that Iran embodies a rich civilisational, cultural, and artistic heritage, and stressed that the Gulf states have much to offer Iran, underlining the importance of focusing on a shared future.

Zarif affirmed that Iran is capable of overcoming crises despite the challenges it had faced throughout history.

He said that Iran had always been willing to engage in dialogue, referencing his 2017 proposal for a Regional Dialogue Forum (RDF) based on the UN Charter, good neighbourliness, non-interference, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The former minister stressed the need to institutionalise the ongoing discussions between Iran and the GCC states and to build a shared vision for the future.

Tocci warned of the growing risks facing the Gulf and Middle East regions, stating that the current situation requires practical steps to strengthen stability and build confidence among states.

She stressed that external interventions had contributed to complicating the regional landscape, but were not the root cause of the problem, adding that the future lies in the hands of the regional states themselves rather than external powers.

She underlined the need for commitment to dialogue, co-operation, and confidence-building through concrete actions.

