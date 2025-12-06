Amir Meets With A Number Of Heads Of State And Government Participating In The Doha Forum

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, met this morning at the Sheraton Doha Hotel with a number of leaders of brotherly and friendly countries and heads of government participating in the Doha Forum 2025 in its twenty-third edition.

His Highness met separately with President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Al-Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. He also met with President John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, and Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic.

During the meetings, ways to develop cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and their countries in various fields were reviewed, and a number of regional and international issues of common interest were discussed, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent topics on the forum's agenda.

The meetings were attended by His Excellency Mr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Head of the Amiri Diwan, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.

It was also attended by a number of Their Excellencies, members of the official delegations accompanying Their Excellencies, the heads of state and government.