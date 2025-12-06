Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Meets Officials On Sidelines Of Doha Forum

During the meetings, they discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, and exchanged views on the topics on the forum's agenda, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.