Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Meets Officials On Sidelines Of Doha Forum

2025-12-06 02:13:48
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Saturday met separately with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Hakan Fidan; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Badr Abdelatty; Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain Jose Manuel Alvarez; Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic Georgios Gerapetritis; Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus Dr. Constantinos Kombos; and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaya Kallas, on the sidelines of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025.

During the meetings, they discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, and exchanged views on the topics on the forum's agenda, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

Gulf Times

