Amir Receives Bill Gates
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, received on Saturday Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, on the occasion of his visit to the country to participate in the Doha Forum 2025, currently underway at the Sheraton Doha Hotel.
During the meeting, they reviewed prospects for developing cooperation and discussed a host of topics of mutual interest, particularly those on the forum's agenda.Bill Gates Microsoft Doha Forum 2025 Sheraton Doha Hotel
