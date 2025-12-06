Prime Minister Meets Lebanese Prime Minister, Vice President Of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Saturday with Prime Minister of the sisterly Lebanese Republic HE Dr. Nawaf Salam on the sidelines of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, and exchanged views on the topics included in the forum's agenda, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign also met on Saturday with Vice President of the Yemeni Presidential Council HE Dr. Abdullah Al Alimi.

Held on the margin of the Doha Forum 2025, the meeting discussed the countries, cooperation, and ways to develop them. The two sides also exchanged viewpoints on topics on the Forum's agenda and a host of topics of mutual interest.