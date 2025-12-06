Migros And Lindt Settle Chocolate Price War
-
Deutsch
de
Migros und Lindt legen Preiskampf bei: Schoggipreise bleiben gleich
Original
Read more: Migros und Lindt legen Preiskampf bei: Schoggipreise bleiben g
“A solution has been found,” said a Lindt & Sprüngli media spokesperson on Friday at the request of the news agency AWP. The final details are still being negotiated. Migros CEO Mario Irminger first publicised the agreement on Monday on the programme Eco on Swiss public television SRF.
“The chocolate will be back on the shelves in the coming days,” confirmed a Migros spokesperson. Since mid-October, there have been shortages in some of the group's shops due to the negotiations. Migros wanted to push through lower purchase prices due to the fall in cocoa prices on the world markets.
The sales prices in the shops will remain unchanged for the time being, said the spokeswoman.“Any price adjustments will be looked at next year.”
Migros had conducted negotiations with Lindt to ensure“fair and comprehensible prices”. The aim is to ensure that“customers do not pay too much for a branded product”.More More The pioneers of Switzerland's 'Chocolate Revolution'
This content was published on Dec 13, 2017 How did a country without a single homegrown cocoa bean become one of the world's leading chocolate manufacturers?Read more: The pioneers of Switzerland's 'Chocolate Revolu
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment