Lorry Driver Recovered Dead From Swiss River

The driver could only be pulled out of the water dead, a spokesperson for the cantonal police said on Saturday.

“Shortly after 3pm, the lorry was recovered with pneumatic cranes,” said a spokesperson for the Solothurn cantonal police on Saturday at the request of the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. It was later announced that the driver had died in the accident.

The police spokesman went on to say that the recovery work had been complex. The bridge railing had to be repaired after the accident. The bridge was finally reopened to through traffic at around six o'clock on Saturday.

The lorry was travelling from Olten in the direction of Winznau when, for unknown reasons, it broke through the railing of the Gösgenstrasse bridge and plunged into the Aare, according to the police. The vehicle sank completely into the water. The lorry was not carrying any dangerous goods.

The exact course of the accident and the cause are the subject of ongoing investigations.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....