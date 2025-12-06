Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Boquete Panama, Ten Minors Found Working On Coffee Farms -

In Boquete Panama, Ten Minors Found Working On Coffee Farms -


2025-12-06 02:08:56
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Boquete Panama: A total of 10 minors were detected performing harvesting work considered high risk on coffee farms located in Boquete, Chiriquí province, by inspectors from the Ministry of Labor and Workforce Development (Mitradel).

The minors include 7 boys and 3 girls, whose ages range from 7 to 17 years old. The minors were removed from the area and taken to camps for their protection by staff from the technical team of the Directorate Against Child Labor and Protection of the Working Adolescent Person (Diretipat) and the Directorate of Inspection.

“The activities inherent to the coffee harvest are among the worst forms of child labor, according to Convention 182 of the International Labor Organization (ILO), due to the risks they represent for the health, integrity and development of minors,” highlighted the Ministry of Labor and Workforce Development (Mitradel).

MENAFN06122025000218011062ID1110446180



Newsroom Panama

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search