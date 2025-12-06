In Boquete Panama, Ten Minors Found Working On Coffee Farms -
The minors include 7 boys and 3 girls, whose ages range from 7 to 17 years old. The minors were removed from the area and taken to camps for their protection by staff from the technical team of the Directorate Against Child Labor and Protection of the Working Adolescent Person (Diretipat) and the Directorate of Inspection.
“The activities inherent to the coffee harvest are among the worst forms of child labor, according to Convention 182 of the International Labor Organization (ILO), due to the risks they represent for the health, integrity and development of minors,” highlighted the Ministry of Labor and Workforce Development (Mitradel).
