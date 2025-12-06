UP To Launch ODOP 2.0 & New Cuisine Programme To Boost Exports & Local Heritage: CM Yogi

MENAFN - KNN India)Uttar Pradesh will scale up its flagship One District One Product (ODOP) initiative with the launch of ODOP 2.0 and a new One District One Cuisine programme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday while reviewing the scheme's progress.

He said ODOP has become a defining pillar of Brand UP, generating employment, supporting local enterprises, and significantly boosting the state's export profile.

ODOP 2.0 to Focus on High-Performing Units

Adityanath said the second phase will prioritise enterprises that demonstrated strong performance in the first phase, enabling their expansion and strengthening their access to markets.

ODOP 2.0 will focus on technology upgrades, improved packaging, higher quality standards, and enhanced market linkages to help products from Uttar Pradesh compete more effectively in global markets. The revamped phase will also align with changing global demand trends and strengthen the state's position in emerging markets.

One District One Cuisine to Promote Local Food Heritage

Alongside the expansion of ODOP, the government will introduce the One District One Cuisine programme to identify, upgrade, and brand each district's traditional cuisine.

The programme will emphasise quality, hygiene, packaging, and branding to help local dishes reach wider domestic and international audiences.

Wider Market Access and Brand Enhancement Planned

Officials said common facility centres will be strengthened with expert inputs to provide small entrepreneurs with design, packaging, technical guidance, and production support.

The government is also working to expand the presence of ODOP products in major retail chains and modern marketplaces. Dedicated ODOP corners are planned in upcoming Unity Malls across states, and large retail networks will be encouraged to prominently showcase UP's signature products.

To boost global competitiveness, ODOP products will undergo certification and brand-value enhancement in collaboration with accredited institutions.

(KNN Bureau)