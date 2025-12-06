India Adds Record 31.25 GW Non-Fossil Fuel Capacity & 24.28 GW Solar In FY25: Pralhad Joshi
Rooftop Solar Push in Odisha
The Minister also launched a new 1.5 lakh rooftop solar initiative under the Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) model in Odisha, which is expected to benefit 7–8 lakh residents across the state.
Under the scheme, economically weaker households will receive 1 kW rooftop solar units, complementing the existing PM Surya Ghar programme, which has seen over 23,000 installations and direct subsidies exceeding Rs 147 crore credited to more than 19,200 families.
Odisha's Progress and Future Potential
Odisha has already installed over 3.1 GW of renewable capacity, accounting for more than 34 per cent of its total power mix. The new rooftop solar initiative aims to further strengthen the state's renewable footprint and promote equitable access to green energy.
Joshi credited Prime Minister Modi's policies, robust Centre–State cooperation, investor confidence, and supportive infrastructure for India's renewable energy success, expressing confidence that Odisha will continue to lead in green technology adoption under the state leadership.
Balancing Energy Transition
Despite holding the world's fifth-largest coal reserves and being the second-largest coal consumer, India is steadily balancing fossil fuels with renewable energy as part of its strategic energy transition.
Joshi emphasised that renewable adoption is increasingly tied to industrial competitiveness and long-term energy security.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment