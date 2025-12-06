India Adds Record 31.25 GW Non-Fossil Fuel Capacity & 24.28 GW Solar In FY25: Pralhad Joshi

MENAFN - KNN India)India achieved its largest-ever addition of non-fossil fuel energy capacity in the current financial year, totaling 31.25 GW, including 24.28 GW from solar power, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi announced at the Global Energy Leaders' Summit 2025 in Puri, Odisha.

Rooftop Solar Push in Odisha

The Minister also launched a new 1.5 lakh rooftop solar initiative under the Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) model in Odisha, which is expected to benefit 7–8 lakh residents across the state.

Under the scheme, economically weaker households will receive 1 kW rooftop solar units, complementing the existing PM Surya Ghar programme, which has seen over 23,000 installations and direct subsidies exceeding Rs 147 crore credited to more than 19,200 families.

Odisha's Progress and Future Potential

Odisha has already installed over 3.1 GW of renewable capacity, accounting for more than 34 per cent of its total power mix. The new rooftop solar initiative aims to further strengthen the state's renewable footprint and promote equitable access to green energy.

Joshi credited Prime Minister Modi's policies, robust Centre–State cooperation, investor confidence, and supportive infrastructure for India's renewable energy success, expressing confidence that Odisha will continue to lead in green technology adoption under the state leadership.

Balancing Energy Transition

Despite holding the world's fifth-largest coal reserves and being the second-largest coal consumer, India is steadily balancing fossil fuels with renewable energy as part of its strategic energy transition.

Joshi emphasised that renewable adoption is increasingly tied to industrial competitiveness and long-term energy security.

(KNN Bureau)