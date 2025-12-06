Local Liquidity In Banking Sector Rises To EGP 13.68Trn In October 2025

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has reported an increase in total local liquidity within the banking sector, reaching EGP 13.686trn in October 2025, up from EGP 13.622trn in September.

According to the CBE's latest report, money supply (M2) rose to EGP 3.679trn, compared to EGP 3.637trn a month earlier. Currency in circulation outside the banking system also increased to EGP 1.429trn, up from EGP 1.418trn in September.

The report showed that non-government local currency deposits held at banks operating in the domestic market climbed to EGP 9.264trn in October, compared to EGP 9.157trn in September.

Demand deposits in local currency rose to EGP 2.250trn, up from EGP 2.219trn in the previous month. Of this total, the public business sector accounted for EGP 101.729bn, the private business sector held EGP 1.193trn, while the household sector accounted for EGP 954.994bn.

Time deposits and savings certificates in local currency increased to EGP 7.014trn, compared to EGP 6.938trn in September. The public business sector held EGP 64.013bn, the private business sector EGP 371.116bn, while the household sector dominated with EGP 6.579trn.

Foreign currency deposits

Meanwhile, CBE data showed a decline in non-government deposits denominated in foreign currencies, falling to the equivalent of EGP 2.992trn in October, down from the equivalent of EGP 3.047trn a month earlier.

Demand deposits in foreign currencies decreased to the equivalent of EGP 742.137bn, compared to EGP 749.981bn in September. Of this amount, the public business sector held the equivalent of EGP 35.311bn, the private business sector accounted for EGP 501.031bn, while the household sector held the equivalent of EGP 205.916bn.

As for time deposits and savings certificates in foreign currencies, they declined to the equivalent of EGP 2.250trn, from the equivalent of EGP 2.297trn a month earlier. The public business sector held the equivalent of EGP 153.383bn, the private business sector EGP 504.296bn, while the household sector held the largest share at the equivalent of EGP 1.592trn.